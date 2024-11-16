Advertisement
Published Nov 16, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Baylor
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

As WVU and Baylor prepare to face off today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Baylor

Stats for games through 11/16/24

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUBaylor

Total Offense

388.4

419.3

Rushing Offense

190.0

185.0

Passing Offense

198.4

234.3

Team Passing Efficiency

135.16

143.44

Scoring Offense

29.0

33.6

Total Defense

388.4

373.8

Rushing Defense

125.4

144.1

Passing Yards Allowed

263.0

229.7

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

158.71

141.08

Scoring Defense

27.9

26.1

Turnover Margin

-0.44

0.00

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.410

0.400

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.654

0.577

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.459

0.341

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.647

0.714

Red Zone Offense

0.865

0.839

Red Zone Defense

0.806

0.871

Net Punting

41.44

44.39

Punt Returns

7.85

20.71

Kickoff Returns

22.31

20.78

First Downs Offense

194

190

First Downs Defense

187

186

Penalties Per Game

4.44

6.67

Penalty Yards Per Game

32.22

67.22

Time of Possession

30:53

26:06

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement