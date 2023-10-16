1–West Virginia lets an opportunity slip through their hands. After playing relatively clean football through the first five games of the season, West Virginia did almost everything it could to allow things to unravel on the road at Houston.

As a three-point road favorite, the Mountaineers rolled up 546 yards and 39 points but it was one hail mary short of coming out 5-1 and 3-0 in the Big 12. West Virginia has found a lot of ways to lose over the last five years, but this one likely takes the cake.

Yes, the program was down key contributors due to injury. Yes, the Mountaineers mounted what would have been one of the most epic comebacks in program history. But in the end, wasn't able to get it done.

Penalties played a huge role in this game, with none bigger than the final flag for celebration after a 50-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement with to seize a 39-35 lead with just 12-seconds left on the clock.