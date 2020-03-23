1—Make the most of it. Nobody wants to be sitting here right in the peak of basketball season with other sports set to be in swing such as spring football, baseball and more with well no sports being played. Let’s just be clear with that – this is not a situation that anybody wanted to be in especially with so much annual excitement and entertainment that now won’t be realized.

It obviously isn’t the best outcome either when your job is quite literally to write about what is unfolding in the West Virginia sports world and it’s almost effectively come to a standstill outside some recruiting. But that’s where we find ourselves and we have to make lemonade out of lemons so to speak.

No, live sports aren’t going to be played at West Virginia for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still going to be plenty to discuss. The Mountaineers 2021 recruiting class is coming together well and that could even see some additions in the coming weeks given how well the coaching staff had done their homework in advance by getting kids on campus and building bonds.