WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Outside the country. West Virginia added yet another prospect from outside the United States with the pledge of Finland defensive end Edward Vesterinen. That is the fifth commitment from a different country for the football program since Neal Brown has taken the reins in Morgantown in January 2019. Along with Vesterinen, the Mountaineers have added Canadian imports defensive end Akheem Mesidor and safety Alonzo Addae as well as Netherlands cornerback Jairo Faverus and tight end Victor Wikstrom from Sweden. It’s just another way to go outside the box and add talent to the program in a way that not as many schools are tapping into at this time. That is likely going to change in waves, as college football is a copycat sport, but for now the Mountaineers are making the most of the alternate avenue.

Three of those five have come from the Premier Players International group in Europe, ran by Brandon Collier a former Massachusetts football player that has invested in bringing talented football prospects to college football programs. The group sent 20 different players to various colleges last year and has seen schools such as Virginia Tech, TCU and Virginia join West Virginia in procuring European talent.