WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Leddie Brown is the engine. Through four games there has been a lot of up and down for the West Virginia offense as it’s struggled to find it’s footing in many departments. The one constant has been the play of junior running back Leddie Brown, who has emerged as not only the best player on the Mountaineers offense but perhaps one of the best in the entire Big 12 Conference.

Brown capped off his best game of his career against Kansas rushing for 195 yards and a score in 18 touches, an average of a ridiculous 10.8 per carry, while also catching 5 passes for 36 yards and another score. Brown already has accounted for 515 yards rushing in four games, surpassing the 360 yards that he amassed in 12 contests a season ago and looks like one of the most improved players in college football. And that isn’t hyperbole as he’s been the engine to the West Virginia offense.

In all four games he has rushed for at least 90-yards, something that hasn’t been done since Justin Crawford in the 2017 season and he has gone for over 100+ in three of those. He has truly become a feature back that has given the offense an element that it never had last season. Improvement in the offensive line certainly helps, but his ability to shed contact and keep moving forward has been critical.