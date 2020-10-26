WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—The tweet led to a reveal. It seemed like a normal, run-of-the-mill Tuesday until defensive recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer shook thing up in a rather big way. A pair of eyeball emojis with the hashtag #TakeMeHome21 sandwiched in between with a GIF from Curb Your Enthusiasm underneath simply referring to something being “big.”

It was quiet on all fronts after that though with only a handful of coaches and support staff even acknowledging the tweet at all. It also was quiet behind the scenes as well as there wasn’t any sort of indication that a commitment had occurred, although it certainly was assumed.

It took a few days, but we finally got the answer to what that tweet was referring to when Auburndale (Fla.) safety Aubrey Burks announced his commitment to West Virginia. Indeed, that is a big commitment for the Mountaineers for several reasons, namely because of how versatile his skill set is at the next level. Burks could end up as a safety or linebacker and was a priority for the coaches since they first extended a scholarship offer in April. It appeared that ship had sailed when Burks committed to Indiana over the summer, but recruiting is a marathon not a sprint.