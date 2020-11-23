WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Recruiting areas of emphasis. West Virginia has six spots left in the 2021 recruiting class with the early signing period set to begin in less than a month. We now, thanks to head coach Neal Brown, know how the Mountaineers plan on filling those spots. I asked the “Chief Football Dude,” as the wonderful West Virginia Sports Information Director Mike Montoro refers to him, over the bye week and the answer was pretty straight forward. There’s still work left to do.

With 16 current commitments expect the Mountaineers to bank one or two in order add transfers to the program as you’ve seen in recent years. This has been a very successful area for the coaches such as in the case of Arizona linebacker Tony Fields so it’s only obvious the coaches look to address immediate needs by going this route yet again. While he did say one or two, I wouldn’t be surprised if the final number is more depending on how things finish out and if the Mountaineers decide to borrow from the 2022 class as they’ve also done in previous seasons to address major needs.