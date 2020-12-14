WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has paused all football activities. For the second time in as many tries, the Mountaineers weren’t able to take the field against Oklahoma due to issues with COVID-19. After the first time it was an outbreak on the Sooners side, this time it was due to surge of positives cases and contact tracing in the West Virginia football program forcing the game to be shelfed and this time not rescheduled.

It was a crushing blow on some fronts due to the fact that it was scheduled to be Senior Day for the Mountaineers and that opportunity is now lost, although it of course would have been quite different this year compared to normal circumstances. It also meant the loss of a marquee game on the schedule against Oklahoma and an opportunity to finally topple the Sooners.

It’s not something that could have been avoided, but the results are still disappointing for the reasons listed above as well as the loss of a game on the 2020 slate. The Mountaineers do finish the regular season undefeated at home for the first time in over 10 years, but it’s an unfortunate turn. One that could have been foreseen with how head coach Neal Brown responded to my question about the health of his team with obvious frustration over contact tracing and the testing situation.