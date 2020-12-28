WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has bowl opponent set. Despite not being able to finish the season after two separate COVID-19 issues prevented the Mountaineers from playing Oklahoma, the program is in its first bowl game under head coach Neal Brown. West Virginia is in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis and while it first seemed that the program was going to square off against 3-7 Tennessee, things changed rather quickly.

The Volunteers had to pull out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns over their own which left the Mountaineers without an opponent for the game. It didn’t take long to fill it though as the Liberty Bowl moved outside the natural selection process and put Army (9-2) into the slot. The Black Knights somehow didn’t have a game despite their successful season and it gives the Mountaineers a challenge that actually has the feel of a bowl game instead of a matchup against a team with a losing record.

Army is going to present quite the challenge on short prep given the style of their flex bone triple option but credit to Brown and the rest of the Mountaineers for stepping up and agreeing to play this game. The Mountaineers have only played Army three times and haven’t since the 1961 season. So this will be an interesting matchup against a team with plenty of history that isn’t often on the slate.