WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia lets golden opportunity slip away. All the Mountaineers had to do was win three of the last four games, all of which were at home to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament this week in Kansas City. They couldn't do it. After beating Kansas State handily, the Mountaineers lost a heartbreaker to Baylor in overtime and followed that up with a win against TCU. That win was less than inspiring though as West Virginia struggled to put the Horned Frogs away but were simply better than them and were able to pull away down the stretch. That wasn't the case Saturday.

Needing to beat an Oklahoma State team that was down its two best players in Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele, the Mountaineers simply face-planted at home in an 85-80 loss. West Virginia struggled immensely on the defensive end allowing straight line drive after straight line drive as the Cowboys finished with 50 points in the paint.

Oklahoma State made 24 layups in the game as they spoiled not only the 900th win for head coach Bob Huggins but that second place finish for the program.