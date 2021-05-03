 WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team now has to replace Derek Culver.
The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team now has to replace Derek Culver.

1—Things can change quickly. This week was a case study in why I’m hesitant to post predictions on the outcome of NBA decisions. I heard from what I would consider about as rock solid of sources as you could have on the subject that the pendulum had swung back in favor of Derek Culver returning to West Virginia for another season. Yes, I was aware he was in California working out and preparing for the draft process, but after some thoughts that he wouldn’t be returning, at last some optimism.

So, I decided to drop several hints and even flat out say on the Blue Lot that I expected Culver to return for the Mountaineers even after the signings of FIU rim protector Dimon Carrigan and DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap by the program this off-season.

Turns out, even the most reliable of sources can be wrong on these type of deals and as we all know how it turned out with Culver signing with an agent and electing to forego his remaining eligibility. The news certainly caught West Virginia and head coach Bob Huggins by surprise as he was expecting him to return as well but it highlights how volatile these situations can be.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvY3VtbWluZ3MtYW5kLWdvaW5ncy10aGUtd3ZzcG9ydHMt Y29tLTMtMi0xLTg5IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmN1bW1pbmdzLWFuZC1nb2luZ3MtdGhlLXd2c3BvcnRzLWNvbS0z LTItMS04OSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==