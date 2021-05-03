WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Things can change quickly. This week was a case study in why I’m hesitant to post predictions on the outcome of NBA decisions. I heard from what I would consider about as rock solid of sources as you could have on the subject that the pendulum had swung back in favor of Derek Culver returning to West Virginia for another season. Yes, I was aware he was in California working out and preparing for the draft process, but after some thoughts that he wouldn’t be returning, at last some optimism.

So, I decided to drop several hints and even flat out say on the Blue Lot that I expected Culver to return for the Mountaineers even after the signings of FIU rim protector Dimon Carrigan and DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap by the program this off-season.

Turns out, even the most reliable of sources can be wrong on these type of deals and as we all know how it turned out with Culver signing with an agent and electing to forego his remaining eligibility. The news certainly caught West Virginia and head coach Bob Huggins by surprise as he was expecting him to return as well but it highlights how volatile these situations can be.