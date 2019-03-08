DE Davis leaves WVU visit 'extremely impressed'
West Virginia was the first power five program to extend an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Viera defensive end Cooper Davis so he repaid the favor by making a trip there for a junior day visit this past weekend.
Davis, 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, had the chance to take in every aspect of the football program and walked away with a clear understanding of how he could fit into it all.
