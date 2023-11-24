Tomiwa Durojaiye is an interesting case study of sorts.

The Kentucky pass-rushing transfer was recruited by West Virginia out of high school in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but the Mountaineers finished as the runner-up.

At one time, that would have closed the book on things but in today’s transfer portal world things have a way of circling back around rather quickly. That’s what happened here as well as Durojaiye spent only one season in Lexington appearing in four games and preserving a redshirt in the process.

The Wildcats didn’t want to see him exit the program given his size, youth and potential, but he did so anyway largely for personal reasons, and West Virginia was there waiting.

There was already a bond with assistant coaches defensive line coach AJ Jackson and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley which was a critical factor. Safety Raleigh Collins, who had a personal connection with Durojaiye considering they are both from Delaware, helped things along, as well.

“They recruited me for the first time in a similar scene when I transferred. Also, just the opportunity to play a little faster. At Kentucky, we had to do a certain thing at a certain time but here we’re able to play a little more free. And the relationships I have with coach Jackson and coach Lesley they recruited me pretty hard,” he said.

That previous relationship was important because Durojaiye didn’t spend enough time with the Wildcats to pile up any production. That meant there needed to be some background.

“There were two years of recruiting,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Durojaiye has made the transition from an outside linebacker to the defensive line, and he has taken advantage of the opportunities he has gotten to date. He has only played a limited number of snaps but has recorded 19 tackles and 3 sacks during that time as he has certainly made the most of his chances.

“That's my goal every time I go out there to try to make a big play. I know the type of player I can be. I want to make an impact,” Durojaiye said.

It hasn’t been a difficult transition given that he did so many of the same things at the high school level and has found himself settled in as a full-time defensive end.

“It’s kind of the same thing for me. I embrace the run game and the pass game the same,” he said.

The bigger transition has been off the field where Durojaiye had to adjust to new surroundings and has found peace after talking things over with a mental health counselor to empty his thoughts. It helped him initially when he first arrived on campus but has now met with them weekly in order to help him go through the transition.

"If I have a bad snap I used to dwell on it a lot and here what I've improved on is short-term memory and controlling what I can control," he said.

And while he started slow in camp, he was able to find his footing and make a dent in the depth chart and his way onto the field by the first game.

“My goal is to be productive and make an impact so the coaches feel like they can leave me out there in crucial situations. I’m trying to get more snaps each game,” he added.

Durojaiye has effectively gone through two spring practices after enrolling at Kentucky early to start his career and is now in his first full season while maintaining all four years of eligibility.

Given his combination of size and length, Durojaiye offers plenty of upside, especially with how impressive he has been in other areas.

“Tomi is really, really smart. He is really quick on the uptake and he’s a high-effort guy. And that’s everything he does whether it’s in the weight room, the practice field,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Tomi, it means something to him. He wants to be good; he works at it.”

Durojaiye takes a serious approach at all times and that largely comes from watching his parents and how hard they worked in order to put him in a position to play football at the college level. That helps drive him in his career and the arrow is pointing upwards.