One redshirt decision with the West Virginia basketball program roster has seemingly been made, while another is still to be determined.

True freshman Jalen Bridges enrolled in Morgantown in late August and the plan for now is to redshirt him during his first season on campus according to head coach Bob Huggins. Now obviously anything can change in these situations, but this was a plan that was set before he enrolled.

“He wanted to redshirt that was the plan that they had mapped out. I was fine with it I think that was a great idea for him,” he said.

Bridges, a 6-foot-7 forward, was originally set to reclassify and spend a season at Scotland Prep as a 2020 prospect but elected to change his course and proceed with enrolling in Morgantown. His length brings some intriguing options with his ability to play on the perimeter moving forward.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player,” Huggins said.

The decision for the other late addition to the roster is not quite as certain. The status for Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien is still to be determined as the Mountaineers are currently in the process of seeking a waiver for him to be eligible immediately this coming season.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound, junior spent two seasons with the Razorbacks and caught Huggins attention with the effort he plays with on both ends of the floor as well as a developing offensive game.

“He’s a big that can bounce it. I think that’s a great weapon to have. He’s a guy that can catch it and drive it and draw fouls,” Huggins said. “He’s strong, he’s aggressive.”

Osabuohien also has the best ability to guard on the perimeter for an extended period of time better than any of the other bigs currently on the roster. The plan regardless if he is eligible this year or next, as he does have a redshirt season remaining to preserve a year of eligibility, is to play him at the four.

“He’s a four-man that can bounce it. He’s a four-man that can pass it pretty well,” Huggins said.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he is eligible to play and could carve out a role this fall if his waiver is indeed granted by the NCAA.

If Bridges does indeed redshirt and Osabuohien isn’t eligible to play this season, the Mountaineers will be playing with 11 scholarship players and a walk-on in guard Spencer Macke.

West Virginia opens the season Nov. 8 against Akron in Morgantown.