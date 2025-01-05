Devine Returns to Coach at Alma Mater

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 5, 2025) – West Virginia University Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that former Mountaineer standout Noel Devine will return to his alma mater as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach.

“Noel knows how I run my program, and more importantly, he wants to give back to the place that has given him so much,” Rodriguez said. “He knows Mountaineer football, and he will be a great asset on the offensive side of the ball.“

Devine was a three-year starter at running back from 2007-10 and became WVU’s career all-purpose yardage leader (5,761 yards).

The Fort Myers, Florida, native ranks third on WVU’s career rushing chart and No. 4 in Big East history with 4,315 yards. He is WVU’s all-time running back receptions leader with 98 and third in running back receiving yards with 710. Devine ranks sixth on WVU’s all-time rushing touchdown list (29) and 10th on WVU’s all-time scoring chart (186) by a position player.

The All-Big East First-Team selection had 19 career 100-yard rushing games with 12 career runs of 50 yards or more, 28 runs of 30 yards or more and 36 runs of 25 yards or more. He played in four bowl games: 2008 Fiesta, 2008 Meineke Car Care, 2010 Gator and 2010 Champs Sports. Devine finished his WVU career as one of 16 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, signifying the top offensive player in the nation.

Following his collegiate playing career, Devine signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He played for the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League in 2011, the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2012-13 and the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014. Devine participated in The Spring League in 2017 and played for the West Virginia Roughriders in 2019, helping guide them to the league championship.

Devine comes back to WVU after a successful stint owning and operating DevineSpeed LLC, a speed training business where he trained numerous athletes from different sports. He also has immersed himself in several communities by mentoring kids in youth camps in North Fort Myers and Satellite Beach, Florida, and in the state of West Virginia.

As a teacher, he taught and coached football at North Fort Myers High School and in the Lee County District. He graduated from West Virginia with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree in December 2019. He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Devine and his wife, Candace, have been together since high school. They have five children, Desirae, Andre, Destyni, Noel Jr. and Noah.