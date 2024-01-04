That made his decision to accept a preferred walk-on offer to play for West Virginia this coming season an easy one.

Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More 2024 pass rusher Zyir Daniel was always willing to bet on himself.

Daniel, 6-foot-2, 260-pounds, had visited Morgantown three times throughout his recruitment for junior day events, camp stops and game days which led to his comfort level with the program.

So, when defensive line coach AJ Jackson offered the opportunity the defensive lineman didn’t want to miss it.

“It’s no better time than now plus I love the direction they are going,” he said. “After speaking with Coach Jax was very excited to have me on board.”

On the field, West Virginia likes the fact that Daniel is an intriguing edge rusher with the frame to add even more weight if need be. And he brings skill off the edge with his footwork, speed, moves and quickness making him a fit on the defensive line.

The Mountaineers were able to see all of that this past summer in a one-day camp setting.

“I am still relatively new to the game and haven’t tapped into my full potential yet,” he said.

For Daniel, the opportunity is one where he will have the chance to compete and play at the highest level of college football. That is something that has intrigued him since his recruiting process started.

Throw on top the environment in Morgantown and the traditions around the program and it was a situation that was almost too good to pass up for Daniel.

“It has me focused on getting bigger, stronger and smarter to be ready for what’s ahead,” he said.

Daniel plans to enroll in the summer, although he is still working on trying to get things in order to spend spring ball with the program over the next couple of weeks.

And while it took a little longer to get to this destination, Daniel is excited for what’s ahead.

“I can’t wait to get coached up and compete with the very best to reach my potential. The best is ahead,” Daniel added.