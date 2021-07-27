Clearwater International Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Isaiah Hastings has seen his recruitment take off in a big way after an impressive camp season.

Hastings, 6-foot-5, 291-pounds, is an import from Ontario, Canada and didn’t play football last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after moving to Florida and competing in camps at Mercer, Florida State, Florida and South Florida he has seen his offer list grow from three to over 20.