DL Hastings being 'recruited hard' by West Virginia football
Clearwater International Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Isaiah Hastings has seen his recruitment take off in a big way after an impressive camp season.
Hastings, 6-foot-5, 291-pounds, is an import from Ontario, Canada and didn’t play football last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But after moving to Florida and competing in camps at Mercer, Florida State, Florida and South Florida he has seen his offer list grow from three to over 20.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news