Donaldson staying healthy, continuing to grow at the running back position

This was the CJ Donaldson West Virginia had been waiting for.

Ever since Donaldson first burst onto the scene at the start of the 2022 season, there have been a lot of ups and downs.

Injuries cut both his freshman and sophomore seasons short before this year, and he had struggled to get going at times. That changed Saturday when Donaldson rushed for 96 yards and two scores, looking like the running back many thought he would be.

"Coach [Chad] Scott always tells me, bleed yards, get every yard, every yard matters. Tonight, I was four yards short of 100 yards, so I probably need to bleed a little more. But it definitely gives you that confidence of knowing I can just keep running the ball harder, they can't tackle me, so just keep running it harder, keep running it harder, eventually I'll get that big one. So it definitely brings a confidence boost to the game," Donaldson said.

Donaldson finished with 19 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Known for his pound-for-pound physicality, compared to fellow running back Jahiem White, who is known for his speed threat, Donaldson showed off some of his speed, striking runs of 10 or more yards three separate times, including a long of 31.

"We just steal each other's game, and we're just natural competitors and try to make each other better. All week in practice, we just compete, and I don't want to say go at each other's necks, but if he makes a big play, I'm going to make a big play, I make a big play, he's going to make a big play," Donaldson said.

It's certainly not a secret by now that Donaldson came to WVU as a tight end before transitioning to running back. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says he's seen tremendous growth, and after the injuries held him back in recent seasons, he feels Donaldson is really starting to grasp the running back position.

"I think he's starting to figure it out. Got to remember he hasn't always played this position. He's 240 pounds, and when he gets behind his pads, he's a really tough tackle. And I was really pleased with how he played today," Brown said.

Donaldson and the Mountaineers earned the right to play in a bowl game with their win on Saturday. Donaldson has not yet played in a bowl game, as WVU missed out on one in 2022 before he was sidelined due to injury last season.

Donaldson said this is something that means a lot to him, and he's excited for the opportunity to play an extra game.

"It was definitely important. My first two years here, the first year we didn't make a bowl game, last year I kind of watched the bowl game. Just having the opportunity to play in the postseason with those guys like Wyatt (Milum), Tomas (Rimac), and (Brandon) Yates, and the rest of the o-line, just thankful to have another opportunity to play behind those guys. It was definitely important today to get that win," Donaldson said.