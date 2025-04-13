Casteel’s return to West Virginia was fueled by family and familiarity

The decision to return to West Virginia for the third time was a family affair for bandits coach Jeff Casteel.

The veteran assistant with 35 years of defensive coaching experience, including 27 as a coordinator, including eight years during his first stint in Morgantown, elected to return as a bandits coach.

That was after last serving as a full-time position coach during the 2020 campaign at West Virginia.

Casteel’s son Jake, also a coach, was on staff at Jacksonville State with Rich Rodriguez and when he made the move to Morgantown the veteran head coach gave the elder Casteel a call. The two had worked together not only at West Virginia but Arizona and so there was a comfort level already established.

“When I got here I said, ‘are you really retired?’ And he still wants to coach ball, he’s a football coach,” Rodriguez said.

The decision was one of course fueled by his passion for the game as he served as a consultant at Jacksonville State last season but also the opportunity to work alongside his son on the defensive side of the ball. And so far, that decision has certainly paid off for him both professionally and personally.

“I’ve probably spent more time with Jake in the last three months than I had in probably forever,” he said. “That was a really good piece to me coming out of that.”

The elder Casteel has been able to see his son mature over the course of his six-year career with various stops, and believes he is ahead of where he was at the same age.

“He has more patience than I’ve had,” Casteel said.

Given his experience, the elder Casteel is simply a good football coach who can serve as a great resource for defensive coordinator Zac Alley. And although he isn’t a coordinator now, his experience in the role is something that can be a major asset across the defensive coaching staff.

“He’s seen about anything and everything and very knowledgeable,” Rodriguez said.

On the field, Casteel inherits a familiar position as it’s the same bandit spot that he was overtop of during his last season as a full-time position coach. His position room features Curtis Jones and veteran in Wyoming transfer Braden Siders, while expected to welcome more in the coming weeks.

When it comes to the ideal fits for what West Virginia wants there, it’s an explosive pass rusher who can get off the football and press the pocket with good foot speed. You have to be a hybrid type that can play in either a four-down or three-man front, and while quickness is critical, players have to be stout enough to set the edge against offensive tackles.

“For us probably the biggest thing is to get athletic people there,” Casteel said.