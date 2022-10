West Virginia didn’t play well enough to beat No. 7 TCU, but they did play hard enough. But that alone isn't enough to win football games.

The effort of the team was in question after the fourth quarter of the blowout loss to Texas Tech in the prior game, but that certainly wasn’t the case against the Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers battled but fell short 41-31, in a game that was ultimately decided in the final moments.

There were positives, for sure. But the Mountaineers again fell short.