West Virginia knocked off Kansas two weeks ago before entering a bye week. This weekend, the Mountaineers will head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might perform in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, and their ranking has remained unchanged over the past two weeks.

Oklahoma State is ranked No. 32 by ESPN, and the Cowboys are coming off a 42-20 loss to Kansas State.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in only one of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate, going 4-0 in predictions so far this season.