ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia knocked off Kansas two weeks ago before entering a bye week. This weekend, the Mountaineers will head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might perform in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, and their ranking has remained unchanged over the past two weeks.

Oklahoma State is ranked No. 32 by ESPN, and the Cowboys are coming off a 42-20 loss to Kansas State.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in only one of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate, going 4-0 in predictions so far this season.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

West Virginia's Game By Game Predictions
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Oct 5 @ Oklahoma State

34.8%

+ 8.8%

Oct 12 vs Iowa State

39.9%

- 16.7%

Oct 19 vs Kansas State

37.8%

+ 5.5%

Oct 26 @ Arizona

37.1%

- 5.3%

Nov 9 @ Cincinnati

43.5%

- 10.1%

Nov 16 vs Baylor

59.5%

+ 4.7%

Nov 23 vs UCF

44.5%

+ 14.9%

Nov 30 @ Texas Tech

40.1%

-1.4%

Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.

Related: OSU's Mike Gundy gives overview on WVU, his thoughts on upcoming game

----------

