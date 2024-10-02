ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
West Virginia knocked off Kansas two weeks ago before entering a bye week. This weekend, the Mountaineers will head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might perform in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, and their ranking has remained unchanged over the past two weeks.
Oklahoma State is ranked No. 32 by ESPN, and the Cowboys are coming off a 42-20 loss to Kansas State.
According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in only one of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate, going 4-0 in predictions so far this season.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
Oct 5 @ Oklahoma State
|
34.8%
|
+ 8.8%
|
Oct 12 vs Iowa State
|
39.9%
|
- 16.7%
|
Oct 19 vs Kansas State
|
37.8%
|
+ 5.5%
|
Oct 26 @ Arizona
|
37.1%
|
- 5.3%
|
Nov 9 @ Cincinnati
|
43.5%
|
- 10.1%
|
Nov 16 vs Baylor
|
59.5%
|
+ 4.7%
|
Nov 23 vs UCF
|
44.5%
|
+ 14.9%
|
Nov 30 @ Texas Tech
|
40.1%
|
-1.4%
Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe