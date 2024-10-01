On Monday, Gundy gave his thoughts on WVU as well as the implications of this matchup for his team.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is preparing his team to face West Virginia as the Mountaineers travel to face the Cowboys this weekend.

Gundy is no stranger to West Virginia. He has a favorable record against the Mountaineers in his career, and his squad went to Morgantown and won last season.

Gundy was high on how competitive WVU has been through their first four games of the season even with two of them ending in losses.

"Coach Brown has done a good job with them. They've been in their games, every game they've played, they've been very competitive in it. Penn State kind of took them over later, but not really, it was a very competitive game. Same coordinators, same defensive structure. Neal's offense is the same as what it's been," Gundy said.

Gundy praised WVU QB Garrett Greene's running ability and said he has gotten better each year he has been in the system.

"We got to stop their quarterback, he's a good runner. Very similar to what we saw last week," Gundy said.

Defensively, Gundy said it is the same concepts the Mountaineers have deployed in the past, referencing how WVU moves around certain guys to create pressure on the defensive line.

"They're playing some odd front, they play some four down also, more than what we saw up here. Their odd front is an air guy that stands on the line most of the time, more like an NFL-style defense, but there are similarities with what they do," Gundy said.

"They'll play some one, 13 percent cover one. They're playing majority what would be a cheat quarter-quarter-halves deal to the field and to the boundary. Same stuff they've always done," Gundy later added.



