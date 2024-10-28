ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia knocked off Arizona 31-26. The Mountaineers are off this coming weekend and will face Cincinnati on November 9.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 48 in the FPI, up five spots this week.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 38 by ESPN and is coming off a 34-23 loss to Colorado.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in two of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate to this point, going 7-1 in its projections this season.