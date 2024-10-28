ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia knocked off Arizona 31-26. The Mountaineers are off this coming weekend and will face Cincinnati on November 9.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 48 in the FPI, up five spots this week.
Cincinnati is ranked No. 38 by ESPN and is coming off a 34-23 loss to Colorado.
According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in two of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate to this point, going 7-1 in its projections this season.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.
