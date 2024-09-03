Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

West Virginia struggled against Penn State, falling 34-12 to the Nittany Lions this past weekend. Up next for the Mountaineers, the Albany Great Danes will visit Morgantown on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 48 in the FPI, down one spot from last week.

Albany is currently ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll and is coming off a 27-21 win over LIU. FCS schools are not included in ESPN's FPI rankings.

According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in five of their remaining games.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.

West Virginia's Game By Game Predictions
GAMELIKELIHOOD OF VICTORYCHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Sept 7 vs Albany

96.2%

+ 0.5%

Sept 14 @ Pitt

44.6%

- 11.5%

Sept 21 vs Kansas

39.3%

- 3.4%

Oct 5 @ Oklahoma State

32.6%

- 8.8%

Oct 12 vs Iowa State

62.6%

+ 0.2%

Oct 19 vs Kansas State

41.7%

- 6.1%

Oct 26 @ Arizona

27.4%

- 7.6%

Nov 9 @ Cincinnati

56.5%

- 6.6%

Nov 16 vs Baylor

62.3%

- 4.0%

Nov 23 vs UCF

36.7%

- 3.4%

Nov 30 @ Texas Tech

51.6%

+ 11.7%

Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.

