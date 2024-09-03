West Virginia struggled against Penn State, falling 34-12 to the Nittany Lions this past weekend. Up next for the Mountaineers, the Albany Great Danes will visit Morgantown on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 48 in the FPI, down one spot from last week.

Albany is currently ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll and is coming off a 27-21 win over LIU. FCS schools are not included in ESPN's FPI rankings.

According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in five of their remaining games.