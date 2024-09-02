Advertisement

Published Sep 2, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Penn State
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Penn State.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

70.9

Jahiem White

HB

69.2

Jaylen Anderson*

HB

68.9

Nick Malone

RT

68.7

Tomas Rimac

LG

68.3

Wyatt Milum

LT

63.9

Hudson Clement

RWR

61.7

Preston Fox

SLWR

60.5

Xavier Bausley*

RT

60.1

Sullivan Weidman*

LG

60.0

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

59.6

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

59.5

Brandon Yates

C

59.3

Rodney Gallagher*

SLWR

59.2

Wil Dixon*

TE-L

58.0

Johnny Williams

LT

56.2

Traylon Ray

RWR

55.4

Garrett Greene

QB

53.6

Justin Robinson

RWR

53.5

Ric'Darious Famer*

RWR

51.8

Treylan Davis

TE-L

50.4

Nicco Marcchiol*

QB

47.4

Kole Taylor

TE-L

46.0

Jaden Bray

LWR

45.9

West Virginia's offense vs. Penn State defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

50.4

Receiver/Pass Routes

53.5

Penn State

Coverage

76.6

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

69.4

Penn State

Rushing Defense

74.0

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

77.8

Run Blocking

51.4

Penn State

Pass Rush

64.9

Rush Defense

74.0

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Josiah Trotter

LILB

82.9

Dontez Fagan

LCB

75.5

Reid Carrico

MLB

71.7

Trey Lathan

SLB

71.5

TJ Jackson

DLE

71.0

Jaheem Joseph

FS

70.0

Edward Vesterinen

DLE

67.5

Anthony Wilson

SS

67.4

Fatorma Mulbah

DLT

66.9

Aubrey Burks

SS

64.1

Derek Berlitz*

DLT

63.8

Caden Biser*

RILB

63.7

Tyrin Bradley

RILB

62.7

Hammond Russell

DLT

62.2

Asani Redwood

DLE

62.1

Ayden Garnes

LCB

59.6

Ben Cutter

SLB

58.6

Garnett Hollis

RCB

57.7

Sean Martin

DLT

57.7

Ty French

LILB

52.9

Rodney Gallagher

LCB

49.5

Keoura Tarnue

SS

47.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Penn State

Passing Offense

61.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

72.2

West Virginia

Coverage

52.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Penn State

Rushing Offense

68.2

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

90.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Penn State

Pass Blocking

75/7

Run Blocking

45.5

West Virginia

Pass Rush

54.2

Rush Defense

90.7

