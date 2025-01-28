Advertisement
Published Jan 28, 2025
Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com examines the NET Rankings for the entire Big 12 Conference and see where each of the 16 teams stack up in terms of the key metrics.


NET Rankings for the Big 12
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1 Record

Houston

16-3

2

2-3

Iowa State

17-3

6

6-3

Kansas

14-5

8

4-4

Arizona

14-6

11

4-6

Texas Tech

15-4

12

3-2

Baylor

12-6

28

2-5

BYU

13-6

38

0-3

West Virginia

13-6

43

4-4

Cincinnati

12-7

47

0-6

Arizona State

11-8

59

2-7

UCF

13-6

64

3-5

Utah

11-8

78

0-7

TCU

10-9

81

1-6

Kansas State

8-11

102

0-5

Colorado

9-10

103

1-6

Oklahoma State

10-9

110

0-5

--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 49.5.

--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50.

