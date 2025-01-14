Examining the West Virginia 2025 class early enrollees

Looking at all of the West Virginia 2025 prospects that are expected to enroll early in the program and the outlook for each in their first year with the football program. WVSports.com has confirmed that each of the following has arrived in Morgantown.

Fox was the lone quarterback signee in the 2025 class and committed to the Mountaineers in November of 2023. The four-star maintained his pledge throughout until the coaching change when he briefly elected to explore his options. But quickly shifted gears and became a leader in holding the class together. As a senior, Fox accounted for 3,076 total yards of offense with 2,759 passing yards on a 64.0% completion rate with 34 touchdowns and rushing for 321 yards and seven touchdowns. Fox will step into a quarterback room that will have multiple upperclassmen and will try to compete for time on the field during his first year on campus.

Leonard Jean-Charles is a massive defensive lineman that collected a long list of scholarship offers prior to making an official visit to Morgantown in June. Following that trip, Leonard Jean-Charles committed to the program and remained that way throughout his recruitment. As a senior he appeared in eight games and collected 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss including two sacks. Leonard Jean-Charles will benefit from being on campus in the spring and have a chance to carve out a role.

Etienne was a target that West Virginia prioritized as a defensive back and they were able to land him over offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Oregon State and Washington, among others after an official visit to campus in June. Etienne started his career at Auburndale and transferred to Lakeland as a senior. Despite heavy interest, Etienne stuck with his pledge with the Mountaineers and could play multiple roles in the secondary. The Mountaineers need help in the secondary and while he is a true freshman arriving early will give him a chance to compete.

Johnson was a target that was on the West Virginia radar from early on in the process and the coaching staff was able to get him on campus for an official visit in June. That led to his decision to commit to the Mountaineers giving the program a versatile pass rusher that can fill a number of different roles. Johnson had interest from other schools such as North Carolina State, but signed with the Mountaineers after a senior season where he recorded 36 tackles with 19 solos and a forced fumble along with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Johnson brings a different type of skill set to the table for West Virginia as an edge rusher and being on campus will help him develop.

Caesar visited West Virginia multiple times throughout the course of his recruitment and was an official visitor during the first weekend of June. However, things were relatively quiet with his recruitment until he made a surprise announcement that he was picking the Mountaineers over Tennessee in August. A talented defensive lineman, Caesar had a long list of scholarship offers to his credit but missed all his senior season after undergoing surgery. It's unclear if Caesar will be ready to go when he arrives on campus but it doesn't hurt to have him in the program to start his career.

Hastie is the athletic type of linebacker that West Virginia had been looking to add to the program. The Georgia native took an official visit in June and that led to Hastie committing to the Mountaineers. He put together a strong senior season where he accounted for 140 tackles (80 solo) with four tackles for loss and is a candidate to compete for time early in his career if he can make the adjustment.

Crawford held a long list of scholarship offers and the interior lineman became a priority for the Mountaineers as the process continued. Crawford also held offers from Georgia, Michigan State, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Maryland and many others. He committed to the Mountaineers in May and held firm throughout outside a brief instance where he had planned to open things up after the coaching change. Crawford is an interior offensive lineman with great size but it's difficult to depend on true freshmen up front in their first season. Still, Crawford has a lot of potential.

Telemaque took a winding road to West Virginia. The strongside defensive end initially appeared as if he would be a lock for the 2025 class after putting the Mountaineers out front in his recruitment and then taking an official visit. Telemaque then surprisingly picked Wisconsin but the coaching staff never let up their pursuit. Once he backed off his pledge from the Badgers in October, Telemaque committed to the Mountaineers shortly after. A big, athletic defensive end with great size and a frame to build, Telemaque recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss in eight games as a senior. Telemaque is going to need to develop but has a lot of potential.

Accuardi was one of the first commitments for West Virginia in the 2025 class after taking multiple visits to campus. The tight end held firm throughout his recruitment outside a brief instance when the coaching change first occurred but then reaffirmed his decision shortly after. He earned all-state first team as a senior by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and finished with 23 catches for 296 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. Accuardi has excellent size and is a pass catching option at the position that will arrive on campus to start his development.

Fileppo was initially committed to James Madison, but West Virginia was able to get him on campus for an official visit and flip his pledge. A versatile athlete that can fill roles either in the secondary or at linebacker, Fileppo has the opportunity to make a dent in the future given all the things he can do on the field. One of the more underrated additions for the Mountaineers in the 2025 class but it remains uncertain if he will be able to make an impact from the jump.

Homady was a late addition to the West Virginia recruiting class after initially committing to Ohio and then taking multiple trips to Morgantown. An interior offensive lineman that will likely play guard or center for the Mountaineers. Homady earned All-North Coast Conference first-team and All-Northeast Lakes District honors as a senior and while he will need some time to develop there is potential here given his versatility.