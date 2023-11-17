West Virginia is now ten games into the 2023 season and we look at where players stand in terms of potential redshirts and with injuries.

Self redshirting:

Aaron and Braham came in together in the 2022 class and both appeared in four games this season but elected to take a redshirt in order to preserve their eligibility with the intention to transfer after the season. Both junior college players were expected to take on a much larger role this year but were limited to just 4 catches for 25 yards.

Injured for season:



West Virginia went out to get both Miller from Kent State and Cobb from Buffalo in order to round out the secondary but both were injured and will be lost for the season. Miller is expected to apply for a waiver in order to return next season, but Cobb only appeared in two games and will be eligible to be back for another year next fall. Related: DL Thornton carves his own path at West Virginia Played in four games:

Oliver made his biggest mark on special teams during his first season where he exceled on kickoff coverage. The future is bright for the big running back but the coaches made the decision to redshirt him after he met his four-game limit.

Played in two games:

Austin-Cave was injured for most of the season and would still have a redshirt available if the Mountaineers elect to go that route. He would need to sit out of one of the remaining three games in order to do so but the depth at linebacker would make it difficult. As for the rest, all of these players are expected to redshirt this season.

Played in one game:

Out of this list, Poke would have a redshirt year available after appearing in only one game this year if he elects to use it. As for the rest, they are all freshmen that are expected to redshirt this season and play bigger roles in the future.