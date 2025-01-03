Noel Devine set to return to West Virginia as analyst

Noel Devine is returning to Morgantown but this time on the sidelines.

The third all-time leading rusher in program history is set to serve as an offensive analyst under head coach Rich Rodriguez. Devine was inducted into the school's hall of fame during the 2021 season.

"Blessing to be in this position a prayer that’s been answered for sure! looking forward to learning and working hard to helping build the culture and tradition coach Rod Instilled in me and former players at WVU," Devine wrote on social media.

Devine played for West Virginia from 2007-10 under Rodriguez and rushed for 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns while also hauling in 710 receiving yards and a pair of scores. His all-purpose yards mark of 5,761 is the all-time record for West Virginia.

The Florida native was a five-star prospect in the 2007 recruiting class.