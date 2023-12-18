FCS All-American pass rusher transfer French commits to West Virginia
West Virginia wanted to find a pass rusher in the transfer portal and has accomplished that with a commitment from Gardner Webb linebacker Ty French.
French, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, took an official visit to West Virginia during the Dec. 15 weekend and saw enough to close his recruitment with a commitment to the Mountaineers.
A highly productive player at the FCS level, French appeared in 41 games during his time at Gardner Webb and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field.
A first-team All-Big South selection, French also earned all-American honors for his efforts on the field.
West Virginia offered French after he entered into the transfer portal Dec. 6. Other schools that jumped into the mix were Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Appalachian State.
French is slated to play outside linebacker for the Mountaineers and should be able to provide some juice off the edge at the bandit spot in the defensive scheme given his pass rushing prowess.
The Georgia native fills the need for the program at pass rusher and he will have one year left.
WVSports.com will have more on French in the near future.
