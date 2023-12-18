West Virginia wanted to find a pass rusher in the transfer portal and has accomplished that with a commitment from Gardner Webb linebacker Ty French. French, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, took an official visit to West Virginia during the Dec. 15 weekend and saw enough to close his recruitment with a commitment to the Mountaineers. A highly productive player at the FCS level, French appeared in 41 games during his time at Gardner Webb and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field.

Advertisement

A first-team All-Big South selection, French also earned all-American honors for his efforts on the field. West Virginia offered French after he entered into the transfer portal Dec. 6. Other schools that jumped into the mix were Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Appalachian State. French is slated to play outside linebacker for the Mountaineers and should be able to provide some juice off the edge at the bandit spot in the defensive scheme given his pass rushing prowess. The Georgia native fills the need for the program at pass rusher and he will have one year left. WVSports.com will have more on French in the near future.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTGVzbGV5 X1dWVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hMZXNsZXlfV1ZVPC9h Pi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVlVmb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV1ZVZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGNvbW1pdHRl ZCDwn5KZ8J+Sm+KbsO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ21PSE00 VUpFdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dtT0hNNFVKRXU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgdHkgKEB0eWZyZW5jaDUwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3R5ZnJlbmNoNTAvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzY5NDM0MjI4Njk1NTM0ODI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=