West Virginia wanted some immediate pass rushing help and the Mountaineers have secured the commitment of multi-time FCS all-American Ty French from Gardner-Webb.

French, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, selected the Mountaineers on the heels of an official visit to Morgantown over the Dec. 15 weekend. The talented pass rusher spent four seasons at the FCS level where he put up prolific numbers.

French appeared in 41 games during his time at Gardner Webb and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field.