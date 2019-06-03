One thing is apparent when it comes to recruiting on the offensive side in the 2020 class, West Virginia wants at least one tight end this cycle.

The Mountaineers have already extended offers to over 20 players at the position with hopes of securing at least one to add to a room that already holds three scholarship players. The coaches continue to be active in identifying new prospects as well.

The good news for tight ends coach Travis Trickett is that the cupboard wasn’t left bare as the old regime had made a commitment to stocking the position with big athletic options that could run and block.