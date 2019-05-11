Florida athlete Wagner looking into WVU visit after offer
Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep safety Barry Wagner has seen some new schools enter the mix into his recruitment of late.
One of those is none other than West Virginia, who is one of the most recent to extend a scholarship offer to the rising senior.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news