Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media following the Gold-Blue Showcase which was the final practice of spring football. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--Rodriguez felt the guys got better and it was a solid spring. He was disappointed today with some of the penalties and that hadn't shown up too much. They shouldn't have procedural penalties. He thinks the guys did what they asked them to do and now they have a couple weeks of meetings ad some hard decisions to make.

--Defensively they did a lot of stuff. Zac Alley would put in 15 exotic blitzes for a spring game if Rodriguez would let him. It's a lot to prepare for and it makes it tough on the offense but the defense to in order to get lined up. They want to go fast so they understand that's who we are and how they want to play.

--Rodriguez planned to get between 70-80 plays, but did a little more. The second and younger guys got abut two thirds of those snaps.

--Rodriguez said that there is a certain level of trust with the media and see where that takes him. Today as more like a practice.

--Rodriguez wanted to put some pressure on the kickers and wanted to put some two minute drill stuff in but couldn't do that.

--Quarterbacks ran pretty well but need to get rid of the ball quicker. It's a very conscientious group and there is more on their plate compared to everybody on the team. As a group he likes their skill set and commitment. They run them a lot. They are all ultra competitive and he doesn't worry about them.

--Sometimes they had some misreads and the quarterback could have handed it off but Max Brown is a big strong guy that can run pretty good. Nicco and Jaylen were limited with black jerseys and were just tagged.

--Jaylen Henderson is healthy and he didn't want to bang him up because he and Nicco Marchiol have game experience at this level. His judgement and opinion of guys came after they got here.

--Rodriguez said he wouldn't read too much into anything that happened today. The thing he tried to take away was penalties, technique, blocking the right way and running the right route.

--The physicality and blocking sometimes it was good and sometimes it wasn't.

--Rodriguez said he isn't sure if they're on target but they're further along than day one. But every first spring he's had has been ugly.

--Rodriguez said that this whole thing is personal to him and he thinks his guys understand that. Rodriguez reminds that he started the tradition of playing Country Roads after games. The song is iconic and they only play it after a win.

--Little concerned with the depth on the offensive line. It's starting all over again but they've worked really hard but he's more comfortable when they have eight to ten guys they can win with at this level.

--They needed a bunch of new players and they need more to compete.