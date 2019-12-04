News More News
Florida CB Porter ready for West Virginia official visit

Daryl Porter will be making his third official visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter is nearing the finish line in his recruitment but first has a visit set to West Virginia this coming weekend.

Porter, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, has narrowed his list of schools to West Virginia, Utah, Washington State, TCU and Minnesota.

That list has remained almost unchanged since the summer, outside of Washington State being thrown into the mix in the place of Mississippi.

