Former in-state 2026 athlete Dues discusses West Virginia offer

Dues, 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, was originally at Hurricane High School before making the move to transfer to Cardinal Mooney and is the younger brother of 2025 wide receiver signee Tyshawn .

Because of his previous proximity to the program he took a number of visits to campus and worked out with the former coaching staff at camp stops but didn’t receive a scholarship offer.

That changed when head coach Rich Rodriguez inherited the program.

“I found out about my offer after a conversation with Coach Rodriguez and my reaction was excited considering it’s my home state,” he said.

Dues admittedly was excited about speaking not only with the head coach but inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart and the pair invited him up to campus for another look at the program.

“They haven’t told me too much but I have a visit up there soon so it should be good,” he said. “My opinion of them right now is great. I mean I love the energy they bring.”

Dues is being targeted as either a wide receiver or defensive back at the next level and is interested to see how the West Virginia coaches plan to use him. He is coming off a campaign where he recorded 81 tackles, 5 interceptions, 25 pass breakups, 7 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

On top of West Virginia, Dues also recently received an offer from Oregon and has been talking to several other schools. He plans to also visit Oregon and Miami on top of West Virginia.