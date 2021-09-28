Former WVU linebackers shine in NFL's Week 3

For the second week in a row, former West Virginia linebacker and David Long led the Tennessee Titans defense. A sixth round draft choice in 2019, Long turned in his second-straight eight tackle game on Sunday, helping the Titans secure a 25-16 win over the division rival Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile in Kansas City, Kyzir White tallied eight sacks, including a sack, to help hand the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs their second loss in three games.

Long and White weren't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 3:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play. Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played three snaps on field goal team in a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 17 snaps on special teams in a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 66 snaps in a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play. Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Tallied one tackle in a 31-28 overtime win over the Miami Dolphins. David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led the team with eight total tackles, including one for loss, in a 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play. Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 51 snaps in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Played 16 snaps in a 26-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Totaled eight tackles, including a sack, in a 30-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Lined up for two snaps on the punt return team in a 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league: Rasul Douglas, CB, Arizona Cardinals Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers David Sills V, WR, New York Giants Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints