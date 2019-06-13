SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of its top targets in the 2020 class when Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman power forward Isaiah Cottrell picked the Mountaineers.

Cottrell, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a long list of scholarship offers including Kansas, Arizona, Washington, Florida, Texas Tech, California, Marquette, Oklahoma, Syracuse, TCU, USC, Virginia and Oregon just to name a few of those schools involved.

"I want to thank all the people that have gotten me here- my coaches, teammates, trainers and friends. I want to give a special thank you to my mother for her unconditional love and support. Thank you to all the programs that have recruited me. This has been the hardest, but best, decision I’ve ever had to make. Without further ado, I would like to announce that I will be attending THE West Virginia University⛰ #TakeMeHome #Hailwv," he wrote on social media.

The Mountaineers were among his final eight schools along with Kansas, LSU, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Washington, Wake Forest and UNLV but ultimately won the battle due to the long-standing connections to the program and the area.