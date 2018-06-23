Four-star Smith talks WVU stop and where Mountaineers stand
Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter safety Tykee Smith was on campus at West Virginia for the past several days for the annual 7-on-7 tournament and he’s already got a date in mind for a return trip.
Smith, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, put in a show during the the two days from his spot at safety and while he already held an offer from the program it was still a critical visit for a number of reasons.
“It’s great just getting out here to compete and see the campus. I got to hang out with the players and see how it is,” he said. “Right now it’s amazing.”
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news