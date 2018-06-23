Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter safety Tykee Smith was on campus at West Virginia for the past several days for the annual 7-on-7 tournament and he’s already got a date in mind for a return trip.

Smith, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, put in a show during the the two days from his spot at safety and while he already held an offer from the program it was still a critical visit for a number of reasons.

“It’s great just getting out here to compete and see the campus. I got to hang out with the players and see how it is,” he said. “Right now it’s amazing.”