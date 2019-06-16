Deerfield Beach (Fla.) wide receiver Bryce Gowdy came into his official visit to West Virginia wanting to see if he could fit into the program. By the end of the trip he had a definitive answer.

Gowdy, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, was thoroughly impressed with the atmosphere on campus and said that the scenery as well as how the coaches handled things was unlike anything he has seen to date.