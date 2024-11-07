Game Preview: West Virginia football at Cincinnati

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

West Virginia will head to Cincinnati for a match up between old Big East teams. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 35-33 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 70-49 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 11-6-1 in games played on Nov. 9, including 6-3 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against Texas Tech (L 38-17).

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 31-11 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 23 of the last 24 games, dating back to 2022.

--West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 42 times in the Neal Brown era.

--The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 12 in fewest penalties per game

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 102-15 when winning the turnover battle.

-Since 1980, West Virginia has been 217-30-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 43-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The FS1 broadcast of the Cincinnati game marks the 333rd network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 175-156-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Eleven true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Israel Boyce (DB), Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 543 plays, 327 on the ground and 216 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,618 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,630 yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 12.8 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,248 yards of total offense, 29 touchdowns, an average of 6.0 yards per play and an average of 28.8 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 88 first downs by the run and 77 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 202.3 yards per game on the ground, 203.8 yards per game passing and 406.0 yards per game of total offense

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 239 plays and have gained 1,499 yards for a 6.3 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 173 plays for 961 yards and a 5.6 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 106 plays for 675 yards and a 6.4 average gain. West Virginia has run 25 plays on fourth down for 113 yards and a 4.5 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come eight times on first down (5 rush/3 pass), 11 times on second down (8 rush/3 pass), six times on third down (0 rush/6 pass) and four times on fourth down (3 rush/1 pass).