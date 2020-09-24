WVSports - Game Preview: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (1-0) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road at Oklahoma State (1-0) and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his second season atop the West Virginia football program after a 5-7 campaign in his first year. Overall, Brown has a 41-23 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 5-3 in Big 12 Conference openers. That includes a 2-1 record on the road. The Mountaineers are 2-3 in Stillwater. All-time the program is 65-59-2 in road openers. West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--The Mountaineers are 13-2 all-time in games played Sept. 26, including 5-1 on the road. The last time West Virginia played on Sept. 26, was in 2015 vs. Maryland which was a 45-6 win at home. The last time the Mountaineers played on the road on Sept. 26 was a 16-7 win at Virginia Tech in 1992.

--This is the 276th nationally broadcast game for the program. The Mountaineers are 144-130-1 in those previous contests.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field), Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box), Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field), Jordan Lesley (Defensive Lead-DL/Field), Jahmile Addae (Defensive Lead-CB/Field), Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field), Jeff Casteel (OLB/Press Box), Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box), Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field), Dontae Wright (S/Press Box)

--West Virginia is 36-36 in Big 12 Conference games but 45-40 all-time against teams from the Big 12 Conference.

--West Virginia is 90-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--West Virginia has 109 players from 20 different states.

--West Virginia has 19 fifth-year seniors and 18 players that have already graduated.

--A total of 16 players that have started a game return on offense, while that number is 12 on the defensive side of the ball.

--In 2020 the makeup of the offensive roster includes offensive roster includes 12 true freshmen, 10 redshirt freshmen, three sophomores, 11 redshirt sophomores, five juniors, five redshirt juniors and seven redshirt seniors. The total offensive personnel includes five quarterbacks, eight running backs, 17 wide receivers, four tight ends/fullbacks and 19 offensive linemen.

--In 2020 the makeup of the defensive roster includes 10 freshmen, 11 redshirt freshmen, four sophomores, three redshirt sophomores, four juniors, eight redshirt juniors, two seniors and nine redshirt seniors. The total defensive personnel for 2020 includes 14 defensive linemen, nine linebackers, 11 cornerbacks, two spears, five bandits and 10 safeties.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 203-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--A total of 11 true freshmen have played for West Virginia during the 2020 season: Sam Brown (WR), Lanell Carr (DL), Jairo Faverus (SP), Garrett Greene (QB), Charles Finley (TE), Zach Frazier (OL), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Daryl Porter Jr. (CB), Taurus Simmons (BAN), Reese Smith (WR) and Jordan White (OL).

-- Over the last five years, West Virginia has produced 114 takeaways, good for No. 22 nationally and tied for No. 12 among Power 5 schools.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior defensive end Taijh Alston due to injury.