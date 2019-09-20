In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play on the road at Kansas and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-21-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 6-3-1 in games played on Sept. 21 including 2-2 on the road. The last time the Mountaineers played on Sept. 21 was a 37-0 loss to Maryland in 2013.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 87-13 since 2002. The program has forced at least one turnover in 12 straight games.

--The West Virginia defense has nine sacks on the year, ranking tops in the Big 12 and No. 25 nationally. The defense is only allowing 177-yards passing per game, ranking No. 29 nationally.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 19 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Noah Guzman (S), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Briason Mays (OL), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S) and Winston Wright (WR). A total of six of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 80 plays and gained 299 yards for a 4.7 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 66 plays for 375 yards and a 5.7 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 45 plays for 237 yards and a 5.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 2 plays on fourth down in 2019 for -1 yards.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 193 plays, 84 coming on the ground and 109 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 237 yards for an average of 2.8 yards per carry and three touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 673 yards, six touchdowns and an average of 9.6 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 910 yards of total offense, nine touchdowns, an average of 4.7 yards per play and an average of 23.7 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 13 first downs by the run and 31 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 79.0 yards per game on the ground, 224.3 yards per game passing and 303.3 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.