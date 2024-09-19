Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play at home against Kansas. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the matchup to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 32-31 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 67-47 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 7-3-1 in games played on Sept. 21, including 4-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Kansas (W 29-24) and the last time at home was in 1974 (W 16-3) against Kentucky.

--West Virginia is 16-9 against schools from the state of Kansas, 10-2 against Kansas and 6-7 against Kansas State

--WVU is 6-1 against Kansas in Morgantown, outscoring the Jayhawks, 279-139, an average of 39.9 - 19.9.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--The 2024 season marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU holds a 198-77-4 (.717) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 214-30-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 43-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The ESPN2 broadcast of the Kansas game marks the 328th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 172-154-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Nine true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 199 plays, 114 on the ground and 85 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 578 yards, an average of 5.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 619 yards, 5 touchdowns and an average of 12.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 1,197 yards of total offense, 12 touchdowns, an average of 6.0 yards per play and an average of 31.7 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 36 first downs by the run and 27 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 192.7 yards per game on the ground, 206.3 yards per game passing and 399.0 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 92 plays and have gained 535 yards for a 5.8 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 63 plays for 433 yards and a 6.9 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 33 plays for 179 yards and a 5.4 average gain. West Virginia has run 11 plays on fourth down for 50 yards and a 4.5 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come three times on first down (2 rush/1 pass), six times on second down (4 rush/2 pass), two times on third down (0 rush/2 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).