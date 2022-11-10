In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (3-6) host Oklahoma (5-4) in a Big 12 Conference matchup with bowl hopes in the balance. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

--Neal Brown is in his fourth season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 20-24. Overall, Brown has a 55-40 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--West Virginia is 0-9 against Oklahoma as members of the Big 12 Conference including 0-4 in Morgantown.

--WVU is 11-3-1 in games played on Nov. 12, including 3-1-1 in games played at home. The first time that West Virginia played on Nov. 12, was in 1910 when the Mountaineers won 8-0 against Bethany in Bethany, West Virginia. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2016. at Texas (W 24-20). The last time the Mountaineers faced an opponent at home on Nov. 12, was in 1983 (W 35-7) against Rutgers

--West Virginia is 96-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--This will be the 307th nationally televised game for West Virginia. All-time, the Mountaineers are 158-147-1 in nationally televised games.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 208-25-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 67-7 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 197-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points in a game.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Graham Harrell (OC-QB/Press Box); Chad Scott (Run Game Coord.-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Press Box); Sean Reagan (TE/Press Box); Tony Washington (WR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 287 plays and have gained 1,620 yards for a 5.6 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 216 plays for 1,253 yards and a 5.8 aver- age. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 133 plays for 710 yards and a 5.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 21 plays on fourth down for 103 yards and a 4.9 average .

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 14 times on first down (8 rush/6 pass), 13 times on second down (5 rush/8 pass), five times on third down (4 rush/1 pass) and two times on fourth down (1 rush/1 pass).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2022 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 657 plays, 317 on the ground and 340 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,452 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,234 yards, 16 touchdowns and an average of 10.7 yards per completion.

--Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,686 yards of total offense, 34 touchdowns, an average of 5.6 yards per play and an average of 32.1 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 77 first downs by the run and 110 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 161.3 yards per game on the ground, 248.2 yards per game passing and 409.6 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has gone to a bowl game in 18 of the last 20 years. The Mountaineers are one of 15 Power 5 schools to accomplish that feat: Georgia (20), Oklahoma (20), Wisconsin (20), Clemson (19), Florida (19), LSU (19), Ohio State (19), Oklahoma State (19), Virginia Tech (19), Alabama (18), Auburn (18), Florida State (18), Iowa (18), Oregon (18) and West Virginia (18).

--Twelve true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2022: Derek Berlitz (DLB), Aric Burton (BAN), Raleigh Collins III (S), CJ Donaldson (RB), Mumu Bin-Wahad (CB), Trey Lathan (LB), Nicco Marchiol (QB), Asani Redwood (DL), Jacolby Spells (CB), Oliver Straw (P), Keaton Thomas (DB) and Jarel Williams (WR).