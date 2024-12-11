Rapid Recap: Interim coach Chad Scott press conference summary 12/11/24

--Offensive coordinator Chad Scott said that the game planning will all be a team effort for this game and they will put the players in the best position to succeed. Everyone on the team will play in the Frisco Bowl.

--There resiliency that the players are showing is great. The guys are working out and it's 100-percent attendance. It's hard for the coaches with the uncertainty but it's not about them it's about the players and going out and representing the state and university the right way.

--Scott said they won't be changing the routine with the approach to the game to keep it similar and they haven't changed a lot outside of the approach to practice with what they do day-by-day.

--Words can't express how important Wyatt Milum has been for the team and it says a lot about the culture of the program that he wants to stick around and play for the game. He gets here at 5:45 a.m. and he sticks to his routine and habits. That's an example that he is showing the younger guys with how they lead and go about their business. Milum practices with game-like behavior. He practices like a pro and does the same thing every day.

--Offensively Memphis scores a lot of points and is explosive. They are great on third down and they do a great job getting off the field on third down. West Virginia has to take care of the football and be efficient on third down.

--Scott can't speak enough about the guys in the portal and the limited number of guys that West Virginia has had it speaks to the culture. To send the seniors out with a win and go out and represent this university and state the way they were supposed to since the beginning would be phenomenal.

--Scott said it comes down to the group that's most excited to play. West Virginia has talent and while things didn't work out there is the same talent and attitude that felt they could do something special in fall camp. Right now, they understand who they are and what they are and what they represent. They're excited to go out and compete.

--His goal is to have them play free, loose and fun and have them be confident. Keep the easy, easy so they can play freely and be the talent they recruited them to be.

--Scott said they will have eight practices. Just being competitive and being himself. I don't change at all he talks to offense, defense and special teams. To him to get guys excited to play it's to put them in a position to make a play and know exactly what they're looking for and can go out and improvise and make a play. Keep the plan simple so they can know what they're doing what itself makes it exciting.

--Absolutely not he would not want to try to change the offense. He wants the guys to play freely with the ultimate confidence. They're going to do things they're good at. Defensively he wants to put guys in a position to be successful and sound on special teams.

--Scott is intentionally positive every day. The six years he's been here, he's the same guy every day. It's contagious and he's a high-energy guy and he tells the team if you're having a bad day find me. These guys are looking for somebody to follow and right now they have to be those guys for the players.

--Scott always tells the guys that he frees his time to go talk to the team. He shows up every day to talk to them all the time. That consistency and constant every day is something they need and respect the person that he is and what he stands for which makes the team want to be there for him.

--Scott said they have some opportunities for some of the younger players to play although he isn't mentioning anybody specifically.

--Scott said he tells the team to take notes regardless of the situation or play calling. He's taking notes every meeting and he didn't think it would come to be named interim, but he was ready and he appreciates the staff and the players being there supporting him. They've kept it running. It's been a great opportunity for him. Everything is flowing fine.

--Bunch of scheduling being the head coach and juggling everything. Also being able to consider not just the offense but all sides of the ball and spreading it around.

--Scott has called Gene Chizik, Larry Fedora and Neal Brown about the job. Brown has told him to be himself. He has to trust people around him to get it all done because he can't do it all.

--The persistence of the staff to represent the university was key in signing the 22 commitments in the 2025 class. It's a testament to Trey Neyer and his staff and the coaching staff. You can't say it's a great opportunity for them and then when circumstances change it suddenly isn't. That's integrity and they were consistent and honest.