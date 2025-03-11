Former West Virginia OL signee Buchanan headed to North Carolina

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan who signed with West Virginia in December won't be coming to Morgantown after all according to his social media account.
Buchanan, 6-foot-8, 325-pounds, shared that he was flipping his pledge to North Carolina after he was granted his release from the Mountaineers.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect held offers from a number of high major programs including Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Virginia Tech and a long list of others.
Buchanan was slated to play offensive tackle for the Mountaineers but with his departure that leaves a hole to be filled.
