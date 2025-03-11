Rodriguez discusses social media guidelines for players

Rich Rodriguez wants his program to have a hard edge in all aspects.

And because of that he has some rules when it comes to the social media platform TikTok.

The veteran head coach isn’t banning his players from using the application, but there is something he doesn’t want his players doing on it.

“I just banned them from dancing on it,” he said.

The reasoning is simple. The Mountaineers want that toughness and edge to be in all aspects.

“Dancing on TikTok ain’t quite the image of our program that I want,” he said. “I told the team that I said everything today is about trying to make everybody individual. It’s all about the individual. And I said football is one of the last things that has got to be more about the team.”

The focus should always be on ways to win football games and that’s the key aspect of his stance.

“How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?” he said.