Rich Rodriguez says Preston Fox will return to West Virginia

During Monday's press conference, Rich Rodriguez announced that wide receiver Preston Fox would be rejoining the team.

"He came over, we met, I said I'd love to have him. He's a good football player, I think all his teammates love him and it's good to have him. He's a guy that can help us, I think, in all our receiving positions because he's a smart guy. He got his second practice in today and he'll be ready to go full pads next week," Rodriguez said.

Fox, who is a Morgantown native, announced his retirement from football following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

"I have decided to stop playing football for many reasons, but personally it's time for me to move on. West Virginia has made my dreams of earning a scholarship come true, but not only earn a scholarship but compete at the highest collegiate level," Fox said in a statement posted to social media back in January.

Rodriguez said Fox called him to ask if he could play and that he met with the wide receiver. Rodriguez said he's well liked in the locker room, and can play all receiver positions, something Rodriguez has been searching for.

Fox finished last season with 12 catches for 131 yards and was also a mainstay on WVU's kick return units.