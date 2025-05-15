West Virginia contacts transfer portal point guard Horton

Horton, 5-foot-11, 152-pounds, is a point guard that has been in contact with not only the Mountaineers but other programs such as Oklahoma State, Oakland, New Mexico State, Oral Roberts, Pennsylvania, Stetson and a number of other programs per a report by Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

West Virginia has made contact with one transfer portal option in Prairie View A&M guard Orlando Horton.

The Houston native spent two seasons with the Panthers where he averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 44-percent from the field and 35-percent from three as a freshman.

As a sophomore, Horton averaged 6.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39-percent from both the field and three.

Horton has two years of eligibility remaining after entering the transfer portal April 24.

The Mountaineers currently have 10 players on the roster for the 2025-26 season.